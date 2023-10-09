ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARM. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 48.00.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 54.08 on Monday. ARM has a 52 week low of 49.85 and a 52 week high of 69.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

