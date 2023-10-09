ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARM. Loop Capital began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 61.63.

Shares of ARM opened at 54.08 on Monday. ARM has a 52 week low of 49.85 and a 52 week high of 69.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

