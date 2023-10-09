Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $83.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $121,108,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

See Also

