Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

