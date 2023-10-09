ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.47 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

