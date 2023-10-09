ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Get ASGN alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASGN

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 156.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 56.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ASGN by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.