Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.89

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.89 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 50525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Ashland Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ashland

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in Ashland by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

