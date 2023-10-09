Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.93. 13,069,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,468,902. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.45.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

