Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
