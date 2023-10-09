Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.