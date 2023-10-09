Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASB

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ASB opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.