Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Investec upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.89. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

