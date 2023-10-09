Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut Atlassian to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.29.

TEAM opened at $199.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $233.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,309,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $671,694.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,379.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,309,839.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,491 shares of company stock valued at $66,231,012. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

