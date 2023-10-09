AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

T opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

