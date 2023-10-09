Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $210.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

