Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Autohome Price Performance

ATHM stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. Autohome has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Autohome had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

