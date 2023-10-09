AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,783.89.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,549.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,512.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2,521.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,165.05 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 147.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.