Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Avanos Medical from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNS opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $894.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,387,000 after buying an additional 281,958 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,762,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,614,000 after acquiring an additional 109,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

