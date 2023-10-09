Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avis Budget Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:CAR opened at $178.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.78 and a 200 day moving average of $198.27. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $153.55 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.43.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.94 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 36.87 EPS for the current year.
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avis Budget Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.