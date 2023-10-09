Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $143.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $101.64 and a 1 year high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.