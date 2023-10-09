Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

