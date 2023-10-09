Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $76.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,437. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

