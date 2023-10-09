Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.53 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

