Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

GIS stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.