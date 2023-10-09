Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $105.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

