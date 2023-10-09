Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $105.01 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

