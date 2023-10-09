Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,339,180,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $262.42 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.14 and a 200 day moving average of $260.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

