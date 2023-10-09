Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Banc of California alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banc of California

Banc of California Stock Up 2.5 %

BANC stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $709.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.25. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 256,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.