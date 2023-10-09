Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

