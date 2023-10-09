Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 864,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,368,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 34.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

