Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

TBBK stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $116.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 5,868 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

