Barclays Increases Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 335

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 335 ($4.05) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tesco to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
