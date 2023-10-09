Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,900 ($35.05) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.47) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($30.46) to GBX 2,430 ($29.37) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.01) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,821.67 ($34.11).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,151 ($26.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,536.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,952 ($23.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,699 ($44.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,333.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,357.14%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($27.80), for a total value of £16,445 ($19,877.92). Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

