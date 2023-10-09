Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $26,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after acquiring an additional 910,216 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,710,000 after buying an additional 1,322,543 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,450,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

