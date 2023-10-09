Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 50,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 512,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Intel by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 109,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

