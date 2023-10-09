Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,109.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 570,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,639,000 after purchasing an additional 96,222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP opened at $96.41 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

