Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $199,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 41.6% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,079.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 253,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $562.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $533.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $542.00 and its 200 day moving average is $463.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

