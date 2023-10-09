Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

VCSH stock opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

