Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

