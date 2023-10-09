Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VWO stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

