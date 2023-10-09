Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000.

Shares of AVSC stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $405.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

