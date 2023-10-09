Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

