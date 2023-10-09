Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,402 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

