Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 2.1% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.