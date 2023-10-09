Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,187 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

