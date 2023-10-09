Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 84,709 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,709 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.43.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

