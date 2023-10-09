Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $185.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day moving average is $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

