Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $63.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,157. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

