Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.81

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 141090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,918 shares of company stock worth $5,027,157. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.