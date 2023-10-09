Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %
BLPH opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.67.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
