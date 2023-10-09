Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

BLPH opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,338,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

