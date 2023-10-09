Biglari (NYSE:BH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Biglari Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $157.40 on Thursday. Biglari has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $218.50. The stock has a market cap of $358.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average is $185.93.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biglari Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Biglari by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Biglari by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biglari by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.