Biglari (NYSE:BH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Biglari Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Biglari stock opened at $157.40 on Thursday. Biglari has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $218.50. The stock has a market cap of $358.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average is $185.93.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
